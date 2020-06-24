Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a straightforward win against Crystal Palace thanks to Mohamed Salah’s return to the Reds side at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Egypt international sat out Liverpool FC’s goalless draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

The Premier League leaders missed Salah’s ability to create space down the flanks and his direct approach as Everton managed to keep Liverpool FC at bay.

The Reds were fortunate to leave the blue half of Merseyside with a point after Alisson Becker managed to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Tom Davies hit the woodwork.

Crystal Palace were 2-0 winners against Bournemouth upon their return to Premier League action thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic on the south coast.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to ease to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side on the cusp of title glory.

“Palace were impressive in Saturday’s win over Bournemouth and they now have four wins in a row – and four clean sheets too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That shows why it will be so hard for Liverpool to break them down, but I think the Reds will manage it, even if they are still short of their usual intensity.

“Liverpool huffed and puffed against Everton, and we saw a few things that we suspected already. Takumi Minamino is a work in progress, the Reds miss Andy Robertson at left-back, and they can be short of a spark in attack when Mohamed Salah is absent.

“Salah will play in this game though, and that is one of the reasons I think Liverpool will win. I am expecting to see at least another 25% from the Reds, and even if they don’t play well, I don’t see Palace scoring.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in the Premier League at Anfield since April 2017 to highlight how Klopp has transformed their home stadium into a fortress during his reign.

Crystal Palace were the last Premier League team to beat Liverpool FC at Anfield after Christian Benteke score twice against his former club in a 2-1 win.

The Eagles have proven a thorn in Liverpool FC’s side over the years in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace ended Liverpool FC’s hopes of winning the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers in 2014 when the Reds surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool FC are 20 points ahead of Manchester City with eight games left to play in the Premier League campaign.

The Reds will take on Manchester City at The Etihad on Thursday 2 July.

