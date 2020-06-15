Liverpool FC eye £110m double raid on Premier League club – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are plotting a double raid on Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Ruben Neves and Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking to strengthen their squad this summer amid uncertainty surrounding a number of midfielders in their current roster.

The same article states that Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita could all leave the Premier League leaders at the end of the season.

According to the same story, the Reds are interested in Wolves duo Neves and Traore following their pair’s excellent performances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Neves and Traore as the German head coach looks to strengthen the Liverpool FC squad ahead of a potential title defence next term.

Traore has scored four times and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season, while Neves has netted two goals and has created one goal in 29 outings.

Wolves are in sixth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will return to Premier League action with a clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday 20 June.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with nine games left to play in the 2019-20 season.

The Reds will face Everton in their first Premier League fixture since football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic at Goodison Park on Sunday 21 June.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip