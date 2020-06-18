Steven Gerrard: What I really think of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Steven Gerrard has suggested that Jurgen Klopp has already done enough to earn a statue at Liverpool FC.

The German head coach has been widely praised for the impact he has had at Anfield after having taken over from Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015.

Klopp led his Reds side to their first major trophy last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Merseyside outfit have pushed on since that victory by producing a stellar run of form in the Premier League this season, with the Reds having only dropped points on two occasions.

Liverpool FC are now 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more wins to seal their first-ever Premier League crown.

And former Liverpool FC captain Gerrard feels that the Merseyside outfit should not wait around when it comes to recognising the impact Klopp has had at Anfield.

“When you look at the scale of the job he’s done, for sure he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as those iconic managers,” Gerrard is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

“What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four.

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years…

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds – who finished second last season – will then turn their attentions towards their home clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night next week.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip