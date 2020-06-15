‘I have great conditions there’: Loris Karius discusses his Liverpool FC future

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Loris Karius has underlined his desire to stay at Liverpool FC and fight for a place in the first team.

The goalkeeper’s loan spell with Besiktas was cut short earlier this year and he is now set to return to Anfield and fight for a first-team place under Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper was shipped out on loan to the Turkish side after his error-strewn performance in Liverpool FC’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid back in 2018.

Karius now finds himself competing with Alison Becker and Adrian for a spot in the Liverpool FC team as he bids to prove his worth to Klopp.

Despite there being question marks about his long-term future at Anfield, the German goalkeeper has insisted that he is prepared to put his head down and work hard to try and earn a spot back in the team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Karius said: “Of course I have to play if I am going to change clubs.

“It makes no sense to say, ‘I’m leaving Liverpool for a worse club and I’m only number two there’. But I’m not in a pressure situation at all, I don’t have to change.

“I can move forward in training at Liverpool. As the second-choice goalkeeper in England you know that you get your chances.

“I am currently at the best club in the world, play for titles, have the highest level around me every day in training.

“I am fully aware that I am in a good position to be in Liverpool. I have great conditions there.”

Liverpool FC are set to return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Everton away from home.

The Reds currently find themselves in top spot in the table and they need just two more wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

