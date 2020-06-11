Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC star after contract extension

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has talked up the importance of Adam Lallana to the Liverpool FC team after it was confirmed he would remain at the club until the end of the season.

Lallana’s future has been a source of speculation in recent months due to the fact that his current contract with the Reds was set to expire at the beginning of July.

With the Premier League season having been put on hold back in March, the current campaign is set to spill into July and August so that it can be completed.

Liverpool FC have now confirmed that they have agreed a deal with Lallana to keep him at Anfield until the current season is completed.

And Reds boss Klopp has talked up the importance of the England international to his Liverpool FC side during his spell at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Klopp said: “I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

“It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.

“But, to be honest, now is not the time for these words. Because of this news – that he stays until we finish this campaign – I can say all the things I want and need to when our season is concluding next month.

“What I can say – and want to say – now is even the way he has handled this extension tells you all you need to know about the person and his character. A top-class professional and an even better person.

“Adam always puts the club first – always! In the conversations we have had, he has been the first to express that my priority as a manager needs to be the players who are at this club for longer than just the rest of this season.

“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly, but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.

“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done. So, it’s fantastic we can delay our messages of gratitude and good luck until the end of July now.”

The 32-year-old Lallana has scored one goal and made one assist in the Premier League this season after having been limited to just three starts in the top flight due to injury problems.

Lallana has made a total of 15 appearances in the Premier League this season and has also featured four times in the cup competitions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip