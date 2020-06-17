Very special moment coming up for Liverpool FC, declares Sky Sports pundit

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Redknapp says Liverpool FC must make the most of the “very special moment” coming their way as they close in on the Premier League title.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more wins from their remaining games to claim their first-ever Premier League trophy.

Liverpool FC have been made to wait for the chance to take a step closer to the title, with the season having been put on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Merseyside outfit are now set to return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Everton away from home as they bid to clinch an important victory in the title race.

Liverpool FC are set to be crowned champions without any fans in the stadium, but former midfielder Redknapp has highlighted the importance of the Reds getting the job done and securing their first-ever Premier League title.

“It’s been 30 years. It’s a long, long time to wait for that to happen,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I think all the teams coming back now – whether you’re in a relegation fight or you’re fighting to try to get in the top four – there will be a lot of nerves.

“But the one team that are going to come back and cannot wait to get started is Liverpool. They know what’s ahead of them. They’re probably buzzing.

“I was talking to Jordan Henderson a couple of weeks ago, and you could see it in his eyes, he’s so pleased that football is starting again, because they want to win it in the best way possible.

“It’s not ideal, the fans aren’t going to be there, it’s not going to be in the ideal environment for them but they need to get their hands on the trophy, they deserve it – whether you’re a Liverpool fan or not we can all acknowledge it’s a very special football team that Jurgen Klopp has created.

“And the fact they’re going to get their hands on the trophy, be it in one week, two weeks or whenever it is, it’s correct, it’s right. I’m really looking forward to that moment for Jordan Henderson and all his team-mates to have that moment.

“I wasn’t lucky enough to have it and obviously some great captains like Steven Gerrard weren’t either. So for Jordan and his team it’s going to be a very special moment and I’m excited to see it.”

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their Premier League games so far this season in what has been a sensational campaign by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Reds had won four of their last five games in the Premier League before the campaign was put on hold in March.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip