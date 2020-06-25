Gary Lineker reacts as Liverpool FC win the Premier League title

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker hailed Liverpool FC as a “magnificent team” after the Reds won the Premier League title for the first time thanks to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Thursday night.

Manchester City needed to beat Chelsea FC to prevent Liverpool FC from being crowned Premier League champions for the first time after the Merseyside outfit were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace last night.

Chelsea FC took a first-half lead thanks to Christian Pulisic’s clinical finish in the 36h minute at Stamford Bridge to leave Liverpool FC with one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold netted a brilliant free-kick in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night but Kevin De Bruyne rivalled the England international’s set-piece with an impressive goal from a dead- situation.

The Belgium international managed to lift a free-kick over the Chelsea FC wall and past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 55th minute to offer hope of a comeback for the 2019 Premier League champions.

However, Chelsea FC retook the lead thanks to Willian’s penalty to leave Liverpool FC fans with an anxious 13-minute wait before Jurgen Klopp’s men were finally crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to pay credit to the new Premier League champions.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games left to play, which is a new top-flight record.

Liverpool FC are the reigning Premier League and Champions League holders before Europe’s premier club competition returns in August.

The Reds will play their first Premier League game as the new champions when the Merseyside outfit make the trip to the Etihad Stadium next week.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip