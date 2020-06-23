‘World class’: Jurgen Klopp raves about under-appreciated Liverpool FC star

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds can't take Alisson Becker for granted after his performance in Sunday night's goalless draw at Everton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 23 June 2020, 07:00 UK
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool FC not to take Alisson Becker for granted after the goalkeeper’s “world-class” performance in Sunday’s goalless draw at Everton.

The Brazil international is one of the members of Klopp’s squad to inadvertently benefit from the coronavirus pandemic after suffering an injury in March.

Alisson was absent for Liverpool FC’s last three games in all competitions before top-flight football was suspended due to the spread of Covid-19 around Europe.

The Liverpool FC number one returned to Klopp’s starting line-up for the first time since their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road back at the end of February.

While the Reds dominated possession and most of the game was played in Everton’s half in the Merseyside derby, the Toffees had the best chance to break the deadlock.

Alisson had to be alert in the 79th minute to stop Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range back-heel before Tom Davies dragged his finish narrowly wide from the goalkeeper’s save.

The 27-year-old made a total of three saves in the Merseyside derby to earn Liverpool FC a valuable point and keep his 11th clean sheet of the Premier League campaign.

Speaking his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Klopp was quick to single out Alisson for special praise: “We should not take him [Alisson] for granted.

“Absolutely outstanding. That’s what a world-class goalkeeper is – nothing to do for pretty much 90 minutes then he’s there.”

Liverpool FC ended their three-game losing streak on the road in all competitions with their goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds are edging closer to their first-ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp following his appointment in 2015.

The Merseyside outfit will have the opportunity to move a step closer to the title if the Reds can beat Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League under Klopp as well as finishing as runners-up in League Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Sky Sports pundit raves about Christian Pulisic after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Villa
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs names the one signing Man United must make this summer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal told 27-year-old is better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face competition from Real Madrid for 29-year-old striker – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal signings
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Sky Sports pundit raves about Christian Pulisic after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Villa
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal signings
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face competition from Real Madrid for 29-year-old striker – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network