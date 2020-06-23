‘World class’: Jurgen Klopp raves about under-appreciated Liverpool FC star

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool FC not to take Alisson Becker for granted after the goalkeeper’s “world-class” performance in Sunday’s goalless draw at Everton.

The Brazil international is one of the members of Klopp’s squad to inadvertently benefit from the coronavirus pandemic after suffering an injury in March.

Alisson was absent for Liverpool FC’s last three games in all competitions before top-flight football was suspended due to the spread of Covid-19 around Europe.

The Liverpool FC number one returned to Klopp’s starting line-up for the first time since their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road back at the end of February.

While the Reds dominated possession and most of the game was played in Everton’s half in the Merseyside derby, the Toffees had the best chance to break the deadlock.

Alisson had to be alert in the 79th minute to stop Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range back-heel before Tom Davies dragged his finish narrowly wide from the goalkeeper’s save.

The 27-year-old made a total of three saves in the Merseyside derby to earn Liverpool FC a valuable point and keep his 11th clean sheet of the Premier League campaign.

Speaking his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Klopp was quick to single out Alisson for special praise: “We should not take him [Alisson] for granted.

“Absolutely outstanding. That’s what a world-class goalkeeper is – nothing to do for pretty much 90 minutes then he’s there.”

Liverpool FC ended their three-game losing streak on the road in all competitions with their goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds are edging closer to their first-ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp following his appointment in 2015.

The Merseyside outfit will have the opportunity to move a step closer to the title if the Reds can beat Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League under Klopp as well as finishing as runners-up in League Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip