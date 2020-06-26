Frank Lampard sends message to Liverpool FC after title triumph

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard took the time to congratulate Liverpool FC on claiming their first-ever Premier League title on Thursday night.

Lampard’s Chelsea FC side sealed an impressive win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to hand Liverpool FC the title with seven games left to play.

Christian Pulisic netted the opener for the Blues in the first half at Stamford Bridge, but Kevin De Bruyne’s superb free-kick pulled City back level.

However, Willian made the three points secure for Chelsea FC when he confidently dispatched his penalty after Fernandinho was sent off for handball on the goal-line.

The result ensured that Liverpool FC were crowned Premier League champions for the first time after the Reds moved to the brink of the title with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

And Chelsea FC boss Lampard was quick to congratulate the Reds on their famous title triumph after Thursday night’s win for his side.

“We congratulate Liverpool,” Lampard told his post-match news conference.

“This game didn’t decide the title, that was decided a long time ago through Liverpool’s consistency and performances and wins.

“Fair play to them, give them full credit. They have great players and a great manager.

“I know the hard work that goes into trying to win a title, the competition they’ve got, we saw that with how good Manchester City were tonight. Congrats to them, they deserve it.”

Liverpool FC will line up as top-flight champions on Thursday night next week when they take on Manchester City away from home.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are in FA Cup quarter-final action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Leicester City to take on the Foxes.

Chelsea FC’s win over City leaves them in the driving seat for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Lampard’s men currently fourth in the table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

