Luis Suarez has sent a congratulatory message to Jordan Henderson and the rest of the Liverpool FC squad after the Reds won the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were on the brink of Premier League title glory following a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Fabinho.

Manchester City made the trip to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night knowing that only three points would prevent Liverpool FC from being crowned Premier League champions.

The Citizens lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC to crown Liverpool FC as the new Premier League champions with seven games left to play in the 2019-20 season.

Suarez was part of the Liverpool FC team that finished in second place in the Premier League title race in 2013-14 when the Reds came to within three games of winning the top-flight crown.

The Uruguay international moved to FC Barcelona in a £75m deal in the 2014 summer transfer window to herald a period of rebuilding for the Merseyside club.

Suarez send a message to Henderson to pay tribute to the Liverpool FC captain and the rest of the Reds squad following their incredible title success.

“Jordan and all the other Liverpool players, I am so happy for you and your family, and for the people working in Liverpool and the Liverpool fans,” Suarez told LFC TV, as quoted by Metro.

“I hope you enjoy this time because it’s amazing for the Liverpool supporters… you are the champion!”

Liverpool FC finished as Premier League runners-up on four occasions before Klopp finally managed to get the Reds over the line to end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions.

The 19-time English champions will play their first match since winning the title against Manchester City at The Etihad next Thursday.

Liverpool FC still have plenty to play for this season as they look to beat Manchester City’s record points tally of 100 and surpass Chelsea FC’s record of 30 victories in a single season.

