Michael Owen praised Liverpool FC for an “unbelievable season” after the Reds won their first Premier League title on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night to do their bit ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Citizens knew that nothing but three points would be sufficient as Pep Guardiola’s men looked to prolong Liverpool FC’s wait to get their hands on the Premier League title for the first time.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 37th minute with goals in successive games to leave Liverpool FC on the brink of their first-ever Premier League title after a 30-year wait to lift the top-flight crown.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne cast some doubt on the result when he dispatched a sumptuous free-kick to level the Premier League clash with 35 minutes left to play in west London.

But Willian restored Chelsea FC’s lead from the penalty spot after Fernandinho was sent off for handling the ball on the line to end Manchester City’s resistance in the Premier League title race.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen took to Twitter to hail an emphatic Premier League title triumph for Klopp and his squad on Thursday night.

Owen wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @LFC What an unbelievable season and the best team by a mile!👏👏👏#YNWA”

Liverpool FC were crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990 after the Merseyside outfit sealed their first Premier League title with seven games left to play.

Klopp is the first manager since Sir Kenny Dalglish to win the top-flight crown in England after Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez and Brendan Rodgers all fell just short.

The Reds will play their first Premier League game as champions next Thursday when Liverpool FC take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

