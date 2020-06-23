Jurgen Klopp explains why key Liverpool FC duo didn’t start Everton clash

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Jurgen Klopp has played down injury concerns about Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson as the Liverpool FC boss reassured supporters the pair would be fit to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Egypt international was named on the bench for Liverpool FC’s 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night as the Premier League leaders returned to competitive action.

James Milner started at left-back for the Reds as Robertson wasn’t even named in Klopp’s 20-man squad to face their bitter rivals in their first competitive game since March.

The 33-year-old had to be replaced by Joe Gomez in the first half to place even more importance on Robertson’s return to the starting line-up ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Palace.

Liverpool FC struggled to break down Everton’s robust defence in the absence of Salah as Klopp opted to start Takumi Minamino alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Klopp reassured Liverpool FC supporters that Robertson and Salah would be available for selection against Palace on Wednesday night.

“Mo [Mohamed Salah], Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri are the only three that couldn’t train all the time,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It’s little things only and now we make decisions. With the decisions I make iI have to listen to the medical department. They are the experts and if I don’t listen to the experts why do I need them?

“Mo is ready for the bench and maybe for a few minutes. Robbo if I ask him he would say he can play so that’s good but medical department said ‘no, not yet’ but both will be ready for Wednesday.”

Liverpool FC moved a point closer to their first Premier League title thanks to their battling draw at Everton on Sunday night.

The Reds are looking to end their 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown following their last title success in 1990.

Liverpool FC will welcome former Reds manager Roy Hodgson and his Crystal Palace side to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park back in November.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City on Thursday 2 July, when Klopp’s men be aiming to end the title race if they haven’t already secured the crown with a win against Palace.

