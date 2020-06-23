Jurgen Klopp explains why key Liverpool FC duo didn’t start Everton clash

Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson weren't named in Liverpool FC's starting XI for Sunday's derby at Everton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 23 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Jurgen Klopp has played down injury concerns about Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson as the Liverpool FC boss reassured supporters the pair would be fit to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Egypt international was named on the bench for Liverpool FC’s 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night as the Premier League leaders returned to competitive action.

James Milner started at left-back for the Reds as Robertson wasn’t even named in Klopp’s 20-man squad to face their bitter rivals in their first competitive game since March.

The 33-year-old had to be replaced by Joe Gomez in the first half to place even more importance on Robertson’s return to the starting line-up ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Palace.

Liverpool FC struggled to break down Everton’s robust defence in the absence of Salah as Klopp opted to start Takumi Minamino alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Klopp reassured Liverpool FC supporters that Robertson and Salah would be available for selection against Palace on Wednesday night.

“Mo [Mohamed Salah], Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri are the only three that couldn’t train all the time,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It’s little things only and now we make decisions. With the decisions I make iI have to listen to the medical department. They are the experts and if I don’t listen to the experts why do I need them?

“Mo is ready for the bench and maybe for a few minutes. Robbo if I ask him he would say he can play so that’s good but medical department said ‘no, not yet’ but both will be ready for Wednesday.”

Liverpool FC moved a point closer to their first Premier League title thanks to their battling draw at Everton on Sunday night.

The Reds are looking to end their 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown following their last title success in 1990.

Liverpool FC will welcome former Reds manager Roy Hodgson and his Crystal Palace side to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park back in November.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City on Thursday 2 July, when Klopp’s men be aiming to end the title race if they haven’t already secured the crown with a win against Palace.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signing
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs names the one signing Man United must make this summer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal told 27-year-old is better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face competition from Real Madrid for 29-year-old striker – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal signings
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Sky Sports pundit raves about Christian Pulisic after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Villa
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Best player on the park’: Alan Shearer hails Man United star after Tottenham draw
Mohamed Salah
‘You’re terrified of him’: Wayne Rooney talks up Liverpool FC star
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network