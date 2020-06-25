Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Steven Gerrard paid credit to Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC players for an “incredible achievement” after the Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday night.

Manchester City knew that they needed to beat Chelsea FC to prevent Liverpool FC from being crowned Premier League champions for the first time following their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace 24 hours earlier.

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 37th minute to score in successive games and leave Liverpool FC on the brink of getting their hands on a long-awaited Premier League title.

However, Kevin De Bruyne threatened to spoil Liverpool FC’s title party when the Belgian star dispatched a sumptuous free-kick to level the Premier League clash and insert some doubt about whether the Reds would be crowned champions on Thursday night.

But Willian restored Chelsea FC’s lead from the penalty spot after Fernandinho was sent off for handling the ball on the line, ending Manchester City’s hopes of prolonging Liverpool FC’s wait to secure title glory.

Liverpool FC finally got their hands on the Premier League title with seven games left to spare thanks to a 23-point lead over the 2019 champions Manchester City.

Former Reds captain Gerrard, who finished as a runner up on three different occasions, heaped praise on Liverpool FC for their title triumph after a 30-year wait.

Gerrard wrote on his Instagram page: “Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin.”

Gerrard finished as a Premier League runner up under Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez and Brendan Rodgers in 2002, 2009 and 2014.

Jurgen Klopp has become the first Liverpool FC manager since Sir Kenny Dalglish to guide the Reds to the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC will play their first game as Premier League champions when the Reds take on Manchester City at The Etihad next Thursday.

