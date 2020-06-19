Raul Jimenez responds to Liverpool FC, Man United reports

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Raul Jimenez says that media reports linking the Wolves striker to a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United are inspiring him to improve.

The Mexico international has emerged as a potential target for the Premier League leaders and the 20-time English champions ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Jimenez had been in prolific form for Wolves in both the Premier League and the Europa League before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wolves striker has scored 13 goals and has made six assists in 29 games in the Premier League to help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side challenge for a top-six finish.

The 29-year-old has also contributed three goals in seven games in the Europa League to underline his undoubted pedigree as a goal-scorer in elite competitions.

Jimenez has been linked with a move to Liverpool FC and Manchester City, while La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Serie A champions Juventus.

Wolves striker Jimenez opened up about the transfer speculation surrounding his future.

“It’s something very cool,” Jimenez told Bolavip, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I don’t know if they are true, they are rumours. Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool… They are teams that in the history of football are important.”

He added: “It’s something good to continue growing, making an effort and taking it as an incentive so that, if possible, give even more to achieve it.”

Jimenez moved to Wolves in an initial loan deal from Benfica at the start of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

The Premier League side made the deal permanent in the 2019 summer transfer window after Wolves paid €38m for the Mexican striker.

Jimenez has scored 39 times in 88 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Wolves are in seventh position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Espirito’s side will make the trip to Watford in their first Premier League game on Saturday afternoon since the season was suspended back in March.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip