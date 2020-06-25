BBC Sport pundit reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson praised Fabinho for his fine strike as the Brazilian midfielder helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Reds took the lead in the 23rd minute at Anfield when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home a brilliant free-kick.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to the hosts on the stroke of half-time with a cool finish from close range.

Fabinho then made it 3-0 with a fine long-range effort in the 55th minute, before Sadio Mane netted a fourth for the Reds with a confident finish in the 69th minute.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson was on punditry duty for BBC Sport during the game and the ex-Reds defender was clearly impressed by Fabinho’s strike for the third goal.

“He [Fabinho] had lots of space, one touch, out of his feet and it flew like a rocket,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport after Fabinho’s goal.

“It was a great strike, moving away from the ‘keeper all the time.”

After Mane made it 4-0 to the Reds, Lawrenson chose to single out and praise Salah for the role he played in the fourth goal.

“It’s a great pass from Mo Salah,” Lawrenson said after Liverpool FC’s fourth of the night.

“He’d already looked at where Sadio Mane was and Mane basically just passes it past the ‘keeper.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC striker Peter Crouch took to Twitter to praise Fabinho for his excellent goal by simply writing: “Stttttttriiiiike” in a tweet.

The win leaves Liverpool FC 23 points clear at the top of the table and means that they will win their first Premier League title if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action next week with a trip to face Manchester City on Thursday 2 July.

