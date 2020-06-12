‘I see myself in Liverpool FC’: Spaniard opens up about his Reds future

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Adrian has insisted that he feels that his future is at Liverpool FC despite reports linking him with a move to Spain.

The goalkeeper has been called upon a number of times by Jurgen Klopp throughout the current campaign, with the 33-year-old having notched up 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds this season.

The shot-stopper has helped Liverpool FC to build a stunning 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with the Reds now just two wins from securing the title.

Adrian has also featured six times in the cup competitions for Klopp’s side this season, before they were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup earlier this year.

Reports in recent months have suggested that Adrian may be a transfer target for Real Betis, who he began his playing career with before signing for West Ham in 2013.

But the goalkeeper has now moved to clarify his situation by insisting that he has no intention of quitting Liverpool FC any time soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Adrian said: “I see myself in Liverpool at the moment.

“I still have many years of football left, and we will see. I have one more year and another optional one.

“Right now I wouldn’t change anything to be here in Liverpool and enjoy this beautiful moment. After this moment I honestly don’t know, football is a lot of fun.

“In the summer, I saw myself, being free, the possibility of returning to Betis was there, but it vanished.

“You have to live the present, and we’ll see what happens next. Having to leave home was complicated but looking at it now with perspective it’s clear that I’ve grown as a professional and as a person.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action when they take on Everton away from home on Sunday 21 June.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip