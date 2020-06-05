John Barnes compares Liverpool FC to title-winning Man City side

John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes believes that the current Liverpool FC team are equally as impressive as Manchester City’s title winning sides from the last couple of years.

The Reds have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with the Merseyside outfit having won all but two of their games in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and are just two wins away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

Disappointingly for Reds fans, the Merseyside outfit were dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League just before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, former Liverpool FC star Barnes – who made 396 appearances for the Reds – feels convinced that the Merseyside outfit are up their with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in terms of their performances.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Barnes said: “The current Liverpool squad are equally as good as the Manchester City squad that broke all the records last season because they play a different brand of football.

“Both teams are getting the same results, getting the same amount of victories without losing matches so it purely comes down to someone’s opinion on how they like the ball to be played.

“It is similar to the debate of who is better between [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo – neither of them is better, it comes down to a matter of opinion.

“So, in terms of what Liverpool have done in the last two years, I believe they are equally as good as Manchester City.”

Liverpool FC lifted their first major trophy under Klopp last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Merseyside outfit finished in second place and just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table last season.

