‘He’s a sensational player’: Brazil legend Cafu raves about Liverpool FC star

Brazil legend Cafu believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to one day be crowned the best player in the world following his recent fine form with Liverpool FC.

Alexander-Arnold has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Reds team this season and his displays have been a major driving force behind Liverpool FC’s title challenge.

The 21-year-old England international has scored two goals and made 12 assists from 29 appearances in the Premier League so far this season to help the Reds build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold’s ability to push forward from right-back has caught the eye all season, and he has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s recent good form.

Now, former Brazil defender Cafu has explained why he thinks that Alexander-Arnold will one day have what it takes to be crowned as the best player in the world.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Cafu said: “He’s a sensational player, a rare talent.

“If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win [The Best Fifa Men’s Player] award.

“He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play.

“I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow.”

Liverpool FC need just two more wins to clinch their first-ever Premier League title this season.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with their Merseyside derby clash against Everton on Sunday 21 June.

