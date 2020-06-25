‘What a player’: Jamie Carragher raves about Liverpool FC star after win over Palace

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher highlighted Fabinho’s fine performance for Liverpool FC as he helped the Reds to claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder scored one and set up another as he helped the Reds to move another step closer towards winning their first Premier League title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put the home side ahead with a fine free-kick in the first half, before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to the Reds with a cool finish just before half-time.

Fabinho then made it 3-0 to the Reds with a fine long-range strike in the 55th minute, before Sadio Mane fired home a calm finish in the 69th minute.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game after Fabinho’s goal, Carragher said: “We saw the quality of this player in the second goal with [Mohamed] Salah. What a strike, and what a player.”

Moments before, Liverpool FC legend Carragher had been talking up the importance of Fabinho to the current Reds side.

Carragher said: “He’s been really good tonight, Fabinho. He was really good at Goodison [Park] too.

“I think it’s very interesting that before the lockdown, Fabinho found himself out of the team.

“He didn’t come back in great form after an injury. But as soon as he’s back to his normal self, Jurgen Klopp has put him straight back in, and I think he’s the best in the Premier League in that position.

“It’s not just his breaking up of the play, it’s also his passing.”

Liverpool FC are now 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and they will be crowned champions if Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea FC in the top flight on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC’s next game is a trip to Manchester City next week.

