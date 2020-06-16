‘No-brainer’: Liverpool FC told to sign quality Brazilian playmaker

Liverpool FC should make a move to re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to Steve Nicol

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 16 June 2020, 05:15 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Steve Nicol says that he cannot think of one reason why Liverpool FC should not try and re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The future of the Brazilian playmaker has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that FC Barcelona are looking to offload him this summer.

Coutinho, 28, has spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich but the German side are not thought to be pursuing a deal to land him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The playmaker’s situation has inevitably led to speculation that Liverpool FC could be set to consider a move to bring Coutinho back to Anfield, after he left the Merseyside outfit to sign for FC Barcelona back in January 2018.

Now, Liverpool FC legend Nicol has explained why he thinks that the Reds should make a move to bring Coutinho back to Merseyside if given the chance this summer.

Asked if he thinks Liverpool FC should re-sign Coutinho, Nicol is quoted as saying by Metro: “Absolutely. Why wouldn’t you? I can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t.

“The only place he’s excelled at is Liverpool. The place loves him, he loves the place.

“Can you imagine adding Coutinho to a squad that, right now are still champions of Europe even though they’re out of this year’s competition, and are going to win the Premier League?

“You’re going to add a player with the ability of Coutinho, who is going to come in and be in the same situation as a Timo Werner for example, where he is there to fight to get in the starting XI.

“If it’s cut-price, yeah. Listen, this guy’s making over £13m clear a year. He’s going to have to take a hit. The price to buy him is going to have to take a hit but if the money’s right, [it’s an] absolute no-brainer.

“If the money’s right, this would be absolutely fantastic for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown with Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United will finish this season
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign top Chelsea FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to sell Brazilian to fund swoop for 23-year-old – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal set to win the race to sign top 21-year-old defender – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United will finish this season
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Liverpool FC next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Liverpool FC next season
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign top Chelsea FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network