‘No-brainer’: Liverpool FC told to sign quality Brazilian playmaker

Steve Nicol says that he cannot think of one reason why Liverpool FC should not try and re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The future of the Brazilian playmaker has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that FC Barcelona are looking to offload him this summer.

Coutinho, 28, has spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich but the German side are not thought to be pursuing a deal to land him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The playmaker’s situation has inevitably led to speculation that Liverpool FC could be set to consider a move to bring Coutinho back to Anfield, after he left the Merseyside outfit to sign for FC Barcelona back in January 2018.

Now, Liverpool FC legend Nicol has explained why he thinks that the Reds should make a move to bring Coutinho back to Merseyside if given the chance this summer.

Asked if he thinks Liverpool FC should re-sign Coutinho, Nicol is quoted as saying by Metro: “Absolutely. Why wouldn’t you? I can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t.

“The only place he’s excelled at is Liverpool. The place loves him, he loves the place.

“Can you imagine adding Coutinho to a squad that, right now are still champions of Europe even though they’re out of this year’s competition, and are going to win the Premier League?

“You’re going to add a player with the ability of Coutinho, who is going to come in and be in the same situation as a Timo Werner for example, where he is there to fight to get in the starting XI.

“If it’s cut-price, yeah. Listen, this guy’s making over £13m clear a year. He’s going to have to take a hit. The price to buy him is going to have to take a hit but if the money’s right, [it’s an] absolute no-brainer.

“If the money’s right, this would be absolutely fantastic for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown with Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

