Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to single out Trent Alexander-Arnold for special praise after his brilliant free-kick set Liverpool FC on their way to victory against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The England international, who has been in fine form all season, curled home a superb free-kick in the 23rd minute to put Liverpool FC ahead in the behind-closed-doors clash at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 to the hosts at Anfield when he fired home a composed finish in the 44th minute.

Fabinho added a third with a fine strike after the break, before Sadio Mane made it 4-0 when he fired home a cool finish in the 69th minute.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool FC’s top performers this season, with the 21-year-old having scored three goals and made 12 assists in the Premier League for the Reds.

England legend Lineker has frequently taken to social media throughout the season to sing Alexander-Arnold’s praises – and the former Tottenham star was quick to pay tribute to the Liverpool FC star after his opening goal in the clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Posting on Twitter after Alexander-Arnold’s opener, Lineker said: “What a stunning free-kick from the outstanding @trentaa98. He’s a superstar.”

The win leaves Liverpool FC 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea FC on Thursday night.

Later in the second half, Lineker added in a separate Twitter post: “Liverpool are cruising, and the title could, for the 2nd time in 5 seasons, be decided at Stamford Bridge without the winners being in action.”

Lineker added later in the game in another tweet: “What a great side @LFC are. The long wait is almost over. Absolutely the right decision to finish the Premier League and crown these worthy champions. 👏🏻👏🏻”

The result at Anfield means that Liverpool FC will be crowned as Premier League champions if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds are next in Premier League action when they take on Manchester City away from home on Thursday 2 July.

