Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of restart

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jordan Henderson has insisted that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates still have work to do as they bid to try and secure the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are just two wins away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title but the current campaign has been on hold since March due to coronavirus.

The UK government has now given the green light for sport to return behind closed doors from this week, with the Premier League set to be scheduled to return later this month.

Liverpool FC have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with the Merseyside outfit having won all but two of their games in the top flight.

There were suggestions that the Premier League season may have to be scrapped altogether as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Reds captain Henderson has insisted that he was never really concerned about the campaign being written off despite the lengthy hiatus.

When asked if he ever worried the campaign could be voided, Henderson told talkSPORT: “Not really.

“I think obviously for us we still think we’ve got work to do, and we have. We’ve got nine games left and we want to win as many of them as possible.

“And that was all our focus was on really in terms of just wanting to get back and waiting for the right time to go back.

“I was always under the impression that, not only for us but for the rest of the league, it needed finishing at some point.”

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League last season and lifted the Premier League trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

