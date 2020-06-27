Pep Guardiola sends message to Liverpool FC after title win

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate Liverpool FC for playing an “incredible” season after they were crowned as Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday night.

The Reds were handed the title after Chelsea FC claimed a 2-1 win over Guardiola’s Manchester City side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Liverpool FC had moved to the brink of the title thanks to their 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the top flight on Wednesday, and Jurgen Klopp’s men have now secured the title with seven games left to play.

The Merseyside outfit have been by far the top performers in the Premier League this season, with the Reds having won all but three of their games in the top flight so far.

Guardiola’s Manchester City side currently remain 23 points behind Liverpool FC in the table – and the Spanish head coach has congratulated the Reds for their fine performances this season.

“Well deserved. They [Liverpool FC] have played an incredible season,” Guardiola is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Two seasons ago we were 100 points and they finished more than 25 points behind. Last season they didn’t recover the distance and this season they went the distance.

“We have to learn from this season and improve for the next one.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp could not hide his delight after the Reds were crowned as champions on Thursday night thanks to City’s defeat by Chelsea FC.

“I am completely overwhelmed,” Klopp said in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website.

“I don’t know, it’s a mix of everything – I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.

“How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it couldn’t not happen, we didn’t know.

“We want to play football and we are really happy that we are allowed to play again – then when it happened in that moment, it was a pure explosion.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night next week with a trip to The Etihad to take on Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The Reds will then take on Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley in their next three Premier League games.

