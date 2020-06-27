Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans after title triumph

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has taken to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC on their Premier League title triumph.

The Reds were crowned as Premier League champions for the first time in their history on Thursday night after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 over Manchester City handed them the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC have been by far the Premier League’s top performers this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but three of their 31 Premier League games this term.

The Merseyside outfit have claimed the title with seven games to spare and they will now start to turn their attentions towards defending their crown next season.

Despite his allegiance to Manchester United, Red Devils legend Ferdinand was clearly impressed by what Liverpool FC have been able to achieve this season.

In a tweet posted on Thursday night after Liverpool FC were confirmed as champions, Ferdinand said: “Congrats @LFC… Premier League Champions.

“28 wins out of 31 games….nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved…. Relentless appetite….especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp admitted that he was left speechless after the Reds were confirmed as champions.

“I have no words,” Klopp told Sky Sports on Thursday evening.

“It’s the best thing I can imagine and more than I could have ever dreamed of. It’s unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their clash against Manchester City away from home in the Premier League on Thursday night next week.

The Reds will then take on Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley in their next three Premier League games.

