Liverpool FC star Andy Robertson hails ‘fantastic man’ Jurgen Klopp

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has hailed the influence that Jurgen Klopp has had on his career since his move to Liverpool FC from Hull City.

The Scotland international signed for the Reds from Hull back in the summer of 2017 as Klopp moved to bring in some defensive reinforcements at Anfield.

The left-back has become a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team in recent years and he helped the Reds to lift their first major trophy under Klopp last season as they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old has been an important player in Liverpool FC’s title bid this season, with the Scotland international having made seven assists and scored one goal in 28 Premier League games this term.

The defender has now admitted that working under Klopp has helped him to have more confidence in his own ability.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Robertson said: “Could I have more confidence in myself and my ability? Yes, I could. It’s something I’m maybe trying to work on.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always doubted myself and it has kind of worked for me, brought out the best in me, putting performances in I can be proud of.

“He’s a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don’t have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish.

“He’s the father figure of this training ground, this group of boys, and he’s here for us in every way, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. That’s why we’re so successful just now, it’s down to him, and long may that continue.

“I know it’s a work thing, and he’s my manager, but we’re more than that, we’re a family here and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and require just two more wins to secure their first-ever top-flight title.

The Merseyside outfit have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with the Reds having won all but two of their games in the top flight this term.

