Liverpool FC tipped to make summer signings in key position

Danny Murphy is tipping Liverpool FC to bring in some attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and their fine form under Jurgen Klopp has been widely praised.

With the season approaching its conclusion, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Reds could sign to add to their squad.

Liverpool FC are set to lose some of their key players for parts of next season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scheduled to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy feels that it is vital for the Reds to bring in some attacking reinforcements this summer as they prepare for their Premier League title defence.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I do think Liverpool could do with some additional firepower, especially because next season has the Africa Cup of Nations, so that’s going to mean both Salah and Mane will be missing for a big chunk of the games.

“So when the window does open I would be amazed if Liverpool don’t sign someone in an attacking area.

“But then, you have to remember that in two years they’ve won the Champions League, got 97 points in the Premier League last season and they’re going to win it this year.

“So who are we to argue with how Jurgen Klopp has balanced his squad?”

Liverpool FC – who were impressive 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night – will take on Manchester City away from home in the Premier League next week.

They will then take on Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley in their next three top-flight games, before clashes against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

The Reds were dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League just before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

