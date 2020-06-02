Danny Mills names the player Timo Werner could replace at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Mills believes that Timo Werner could end up replacing Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool FC team if the German moves to Anfield.

Werner has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool FC in recent days as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old German forward has been in fine form for RB Leipzig so far this season, scoring 24 goals and making seven assists in 28 league games for the German side. He has also netted six times in the cup competitions for the Reds.

Whether Werner ends up leaving RB Leipzig to sign for Liverpool FC this summer remains to be seen, but former Leeds United star Mills seems to think that the German has the quality to be able to replace Firmino in the Reds side.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Mills replied when asked who Werner could replace in the Reds team: “You would have to say Roberto Firmino.

“Timo Werner is pretty much an out and out centre-forward, a number nine. That is what he is and that is what he does.

“It is competition for places and he in an incredibly good striker who is still young and has things to learn.

“You always want to add quality to your side. Liverpool could get an injury or players go on international duty and it may just flow. They do not need to worry.

“Look how strong Manchester City’s squad is. Liverpool need that to compete on three fronts.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins away from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

The Reds have won all but two of their games in the Premier League this season to leave them as the firm favourites to clinch the top-flight crown.

