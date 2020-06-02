‘It’s just really positive’: Trent Alexander-Arnold issues Liverpool FC update

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are feeling “really positive” as they prepare for the return of the Premier League.

The Reds have been back in training at Melwood over the last few days and they have been working hard on their fitness levels as they aim for their return to action in the top flight later this month.

The season has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the UK government has confirmed that sport will be able to return behind closed doors this month.

The Premier League campaign is set to resume in the coming days, with Liverpool FC just two wins away from clinching the title.

Liverpool FC have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season and they have won all but two of their games in the top flight this term.

And Alexander-Arnold, who has been a key part of the Reds squad this summer, has insisted that he and his team-mates are in good spirits as the Premier League prepares for its restart.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold said: “So far, so good.

“It has been positive to be back with the boys, that was the main thing we’ve all been missing.

“It’s just really positive, everyone is in a good mood and good spirits. We’re just happy to be back.

“Obviously it’s safety first, so we’ve had to take precautions and take it seriously but, when we get into training, it’s good to be back to normal.”

Alexander-Arnold, 21, has been in fine form for Liverpool FC so far this season, scoring two goals and making 12 assists in 29 Premier League games.

