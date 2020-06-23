‘You’re terrified of him’: Wayne Rooney talks up Liverpool FC star

Wayne Rooney explains why he thinks Mohamed Salah is so important to the Liverpool FC team

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 23 June 2020, 05:15 UK
Wayne Rooney believes that Mohamed Salah is starting to have a similar influence at Liverpool FC to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Salah is widely regarded as one of the top attacking players in the world and he has been in fine form for Liverpool FC since having signed for the Reds from AS Roma back in 2017.

The 28-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team this season, and Salah has scored 16 goals and made six assists in 26 Premier League games for the Reds so far this term.

Salah’s fine form has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s Premier League title challenge this season, with the Reds on the brink of winning the trophy.

Rooney is a keen admirer of the Egypt international and the former Manchester United striker believes that Salah now has a similar role in the Liverpool FC team to Ronaldo’s during his decorated spell at Old Trafford.

Rooney wrote in his column for The Sunday Times: “Mo Salah is starting to do what Ronaldo did for Manchester United, in terms of just being there and not really getting back to defend but always being a threat so that if you’re a defender or midfielder playing against him, you’re terrified of him on the counter-attack.”

The former Manchester United forward continued by praising Sadio Mane’s displays this season.

“A couple of years ago, Sadio Mane was in the shadow of Salah,” Rooney said.

“He has shown great character to come out of it and in my opinion has been Liverpool’s best player this season.”

Liverpool FC were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night, before their trip to Manchester City on Thursday night next week.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are currently 23 points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

