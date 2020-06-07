‘He’s a great player’: Jurgen Klopp describes reported Liverpool FC transfer target

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has described Timo Werner as a “great player” amid the reports linking him with a transfer to Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC this summer.

The Reds have been credited with a strong interest in signing the RB Leipzig forward this summer, but recent reports in the media now suggest that Chelsea FC are set to land the attacker.

Werner, 24, has been in superb form this season, scoring 25 goals and making eight assists in 31 Bundesliga games for the German side.

With Chelsea FC now thought to be on the brink of concluding a deal to land the German forward, Liverpool FC boss Klopp has admitted that he is a keen admirer of his compatriot.

The Liverpool FC boss also went on to suggest that the Reds are not planning many major changes in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Germany as quoted by Metro, Klopp said: “There are a lot of good players on this planet.

“Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player. There are all sorts of rumours in England about who Manchester United are going to pick, Chelsea are going to pick.

“It’s rather quiet here (at Liverpool) at the moment, I think it’s safe to say.

“If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business and depend on income and have no idea how much you will earn… especially because we don’t know when we can start playing with spectators again.

“At the moment, all clubs are losing money. Without spectators, we have to pay back the season tickets and probably sell none next year.

“At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas won’t be packed and the tickets won’t be sold. This will have an impact on other partners and things will look a bit different.

“Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for £50-60m, we have to explain.”

Klopp and his Liverpool FC team are now preparing for the return of the Premier League, as they look to clinch the title.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and need just two more wins to confirm their status as champions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip