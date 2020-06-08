Liverpool FC want to sign 24-year-old Premier League winger – report

Liverpool FC have made an enquiry about Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 8 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have submitted an enquiry about Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Premier League leaders have put the wheels in motion to start the process of negotiating a deal to sign Wolves attacker.

The same article states Traore would be tempted by the prospect of a potential move to the reigning European champions from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Spanish winger after having seen the problems that the Wolves star has caused his Reds defence over the past two seasons.

The Mirror reports that Wolves are facing a battle to keep Mexico international Raul Jimenez and 24-year-old Traore in the upcoming transfer window.

Traore has scored four goals and has made seven assists in 22 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Spanish winger caused the Liverpool FC defence plenty of problems in their meeting back in January despite the league leaders edging to a 2-1 win.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday 21 June.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

