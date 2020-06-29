Jurgen Klopp rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The newly crowned Premier League champions have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the 20-year-old over the past 12 months or so following Sancho’s impressive performances for Klopp’s former employers.

The England international is one of the most-coveted prospects in European football ahead of the 2020-21 season after having scored 17 times and made 16 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this term.

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign the former Manchester City winger this summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could face competition from Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

The Reds have the advantage of being the current European, world and Premier League champions if Sancho needed any more incentive to complete a switch to the Anfield outfit.

However, Liverpool FC, like a lot of Premier League clubs, could see their summer transfer budget impacted by the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus.

Speaking to Bild, as quoted by Liverpool Echo, during a live event on Saturday, Klopp admitted that he’d like to see Sancho at Liverpool FC before the title-winning manager rated the champions’ chances of landing a deal.

“A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho,” said Klopp.

“But I don’t think such a transfer will take place this summer.

“He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all.”

Sancho scored 20 times and made 18 assists in 38 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season following another outstanding campaign at the Bundesliga side.

The 20-year-old was part of the Borussia Dortmund team that suffered their heaviest home defeat in the Bundesliga on Saturday following a 4-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action as champions for the first time when the Reds made the trip to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

The Reds have the opportunity to move 26 points clear of Manchester City and move onto 89 points with six games left to play.

