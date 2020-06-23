Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signing

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool FC to sign a new attacker to provide Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah with more competition.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night as Liverpool FC played their first competitive fixture since a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on 11 March.

Jurgen Klopp left Salah on the bench for the derby clash as the German head coach opted to go with Japan international Takumi Minamino alongside Firmino and Mane in attack.

The Reds manager swapped Minamino for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at half-time, before he brought on Belgium international Divock Origi in search of a late winner.

However, Everton came closest to breaking the deadlock when Tom Davies hit the woodwork before Dominic Calvert-Lewis came close with a late header in the derby encounter.

Liverpool FC missed out on the signing of Germany international Timo Werner last week after the RB Leipzig forward agreed a big-money move to their bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

Former Reds defender Carragher believes that Liverpool FC still need to address their lack of cover for Firmino, Mane and Salah in the summer transfer window.

“The front-three are as good as anyone in Europe, we know that. But whenever one of them hasn’t been playing, there is a massive drop-off,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I went back to a game earlier in the season when Liverpool dropped points against Manchester United, and that was another game where Salah wasn’t playing.

“They don’t miss too many games, but when they do there’s a big drop-off. That’s why I still feel they need to strengthen their front three.

“Divock Origi is a legend for Liverpool because of the big goals he’s scored, but that isn’t quite the quality Liverpool need.

“The front three are very robust and don’t miss too many games but if they were to lose one of those for a length of time it could cause a real problem next season.”

Liverpool FC had 70 per cent of possession and 10 shots on goal but Klopp’s side failed to trouble the Merseyside rivals.

Klopp’s side will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when the Reds will play Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park back in November.

The Reds are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with eight games left to play in the top-flight campaign.

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title, having finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

