Liverpool FC set to launch bid for top 29-year-old defender – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to make a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a centre-half partner for Van Dijk ahead of their title defence.

The same article states that the German head coach wants to make Liverpool FC’s defence imperious in the 2020-21 Premier League season to retain their top-flight crown.

According to the same story, the title-winning manager has identified the Napoli stalwart as the defender to take his Liverpool FC back-line to the next level.

The Italian media outlet claim that the Premier League champions are expected to submit a bid in the coming days for the African defender, who is valued at £90m by Napoli.

Tuttomercato state that Liverpool FC could include Croatia international Dejan Lovren as part of the deal to secure the signing of Koulibaly from Napoli.

The report does add that Liverpool FC’s title rivals Manchester City are also interested in Koulibaly as Pep Guardiola looks to improve a key area in his Citizens team.

Koulibaly has already turned down the chance to move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to the story.

The Napoli defender has made 16 appearances in Serie A this season as the Naples side look to finish in the top six following a disappointing campaign.

The Senegal defender has spent the past six seasons at Napoli following his move from Genk back in 2014.

However, Koulibaly has only won the Coppa Italia during his stint at the Serie A side.

Koulibaly could link up with his fellow Senegal international Sadio Mane at Liverpool FC, as well as Egypt international Mohamed Salah, Cameroon international Joel Matip and Guinea international Naby Keita.

