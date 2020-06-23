Liverpool FC make £58m bid for top Serie A defender – report

Liverpool FC have submitted an offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 23 June 2020, 06:35 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have submitted a £58m bid to sign Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds produced an offer in the region of £58m for the Senegal international.

The same article states that although Napoli are resigned to losing their African centre-half this summer, Liverpool FC’s offer falls £32m short of their valuation.

According to the same story, the Serie A side are looking for a transfer fee around £90m for Koulibaly given that he’s been one of the Italian top flight’s best defenders in the past few seasons.

Corriere dello Sport go on to claim that Liverpool FC looked to steal a march on their rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the race to sign Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has scored 10 times in 235 games in all competitions during the past six seasons at the Italian side following his move from Genk back in 2014.

The Senegalese defender, 29, has only won the Coppa Italia during his stint at the Naples outfit.

The prospect of a Virgil van Dijk-Koulibaly partnership would be exciting for Liverpool FC supporters given that the Netherlands international is considered the Premier League’s best centre-half.

Van Dijk helped the Reds to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night in their first competitive game since March.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when the Reds play Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park back in November.

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title, having finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

