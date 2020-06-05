Jurgen Klopp told Kylian Mbappe would become a ‘king’ at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kylian Mbappe would become a “king” if he worked with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC, according to former France defender Willy Sagnol.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool FC over the past year or so following uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has even paid compliments to both Klopp and Liverpool FC to fuel speculation surrounding a move to the Premier League leaders at some point in the future.

There was a suggestion that Liverpool FC’s forthcoming sponsorship arrangement with Nike could lead to Mbappe’s transfer to Anfield because the PSG star is an ambassador for the sportswear brand.

However, Liverpool FC could struggle to put together a deal that would meet PSG’s valuation of the World Cup winner given the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

Former France defender Sagnol believes that Liverpool FC could tempt Mbappe to Anfield thanks to the prospect of working with former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp.

“This club [Liverpool] has a big advantage, as with Jurgen Klopp you have a coach with whom every player in the world would like to work,” Sagnol told SportBild, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Kylian Mbappe would have to adjust under him as he demands a lot of defensive work from his strikers, which Mbappe is not good at yet.

“But he can learn that, especially from a guy like Klopp. No question, Mbappe could become a king with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker this summer to provide cover to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next term.

Mbappe has scored 90 times in 120 games since his move to PSG from AS Monaco as an 18-year-old in 2017.

