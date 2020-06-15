Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign top Chelsea FC star

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante would be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC team, according to former Reds striker Peter Crouch.

The France international is facing an uncertain future at the west London side as the former PFA player of the year is regularly linked with a potential move away from Stamford Bridge.

Kante has been asked to play out of position under current Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard and his predecessor Maurizio Sarri despite the Frenchman establishing himself as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.

A report in the English media recently suggested that Kante could complete a £71m move to La Liga giants Real Madrid this summer to end his four-season stint at Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch revealed that he would try to sign Kante if he was in Klopp’s position ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“Oh, what a joy that would be! If Liverpool signed [Kevin] De Bruyne, they would win the Premier League, the Champions League and the Grand National next year. Maybe if we all throw £10 in, we will raise enough money to make it happen!” Crouch told the Daily Mail.

“The thing with Liverpool is that they really don’t need much. Michael Edwards, their sporting director who I knew from my time at Portsmouth, has overseen an incredible recruitment drive.

“Liverpool don’t just have good players – they have good characters too and the training ground is harmonious.

“They won’t stand still this summer and they will keep evolving. The front three is good enough to be left alone but maybe they need something in midfield.

“If it was me, maybe N’Golo Kante would fit right in. I’d even bring Philippe Coutinho back, so long as he knew he would be a squad player.”

Kante has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League since his £30m move to Chelsea FC from Leicester City under Antonio Conte in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The French midfielder earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s best players during Leicester City’s incredible title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

Kante has scored 11 times in 164 games in all competitions during his four seasons at Chelsea FC but the France international has struggled with injury throughout the current campaign.

Liverpool FC are expected to part company with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri in the upcoming transfer window, while there is doubt surrounding the futures of Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi.

While Kante would be an attractive signing for the Premier League leaders, Klopp already has a top defensive midfielder in the shape of Brazil international Fabinho.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip