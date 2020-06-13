Liverpool FC want to sign 20-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Liverpool FC are chasing AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy

Saturday 13 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Give Me Sport, is reporting that Liverpool FC are eager to add the 20-year-old to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the coronavirus situation could help Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Zaniolo given that AS Roma are coming under financial pressure as a result of the pandemic.

According to the same story, AS Roma are hoping to sell fringe squad members to raise funds but the Italian side could be forced to offload one of their most promising talents.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are facing competition from Serie A giants Juventus for the signature of the highly-rated Italy international.

Tuttosport go on to claim that AS Roma won’t sell Zaniolo for less than €60m (£53.9m) but the Italian media outlet suggest the fee could rise even further.

The Italian midfielder has scored four times and has made one assist in 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign.

Zaniolo has scored 12 times in 60 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Liverpool FC will take on Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday 21 June.

