Liverpool FC rekindle interest in 23-year-old as Timo Werner alternative – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to rekindle their interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the controversial France international.

The same article states that Klopp was disappointed that he missed out on the chance to manage the 23-year-old after he quit Borussia Dortmund months before Dembele’s arrival at the German club in 2015.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC previously looked to sign Dembele but the France star moved to FC Barcelona in a £135.5m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo go on to suggest that Dembele could be available for as little as £40m following his disappointing impact at the Spanish giants over the past two seasons.

Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in Dembele and Maurizio Sarri could provide Klopp with competition to sign the FC Barcelona flop, the report concludes.

Dembele has scored one goal in three starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga this term.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race ahead of the division’s return to action on 17 June after the coronavirus crisis.

