Liverpool FC rekindle interest in 23-year-old as Timo Werner alternative – report

Liverpool FC are set to reconsider a bid for Ousmane Dembele as a potential alternative for Timo Werner, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 1 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to rekindle their interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the controversial France international.

The same article states that Klopp was disappointed that he missed out on the chance to manage the 23-year-old after he quit Borussia Dortmund months before Dembele’s arrival at the German club in 2015.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC previously looked to sign Dembele but the France star moved to FC Barcelona in a £135.5m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo go on to suggest that Dembele could be available for as little as £40m following his disappointing impact at the Spanish giants over the past two seasons.

Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in Dembele and Maurizio Sarri could provide Klopp with competition to sign the FC Barcelona flop, the report concludes.

Dembele has scored one goal in three starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga this term.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race ahead of the division’s return to action on 17 June after the coronavirus crisis.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of restart
Jurgen Klopp
Man United still confident about signing 20-year-old forward – report
Unai Emery
Chelsea star: I wanted to ‘show’ Arsenal I had some good years left in me
Paul Pogba
Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Paul Pogba from Man United ‘crumble’ – report
Jurgen Klopp
Ryan Giggs: What I really think about Liverpool FC this season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal eye 27-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jose Mourinho
Harry Kane sends clear warning to his Tottenham team-mates
Martin Keown
Martin Keown questions Arsenal about William Saliba decision
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
ScoopDragon Football News Network