Liverpool FC consider offering Sadio Mane in bid to sign 21-year-old – report

Liverpool FC have considered using Sadio Mane as part of a deal to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 22 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have considered the possibility of offering Sadio Mane to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are worried about Mane’s long-term future given the 28-year-old’s reluctance to sign a new deal.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders offered Mane a new contract at the start of the season but Mane hasn’t put pen to paper on the deal.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is worried that Mane will look to leave the six-time European champions before his current contract expires in 2023.

The Sun reports that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Senegal international following his standout performances for Liverpool FC.

The report reveals that the Reds have considered the prospect of offering Mane to PSG in order to land Mbappe.

But Klopp would prefer Mane to sign a new long-term deal and keep the Senegalese forward at Anfield, according to the media outlet.

Mane had netted 59 times in 118 Premier League games for Liverpool FC ahead Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The African star was part of Liverpool FC’s Champions League-winning side last season, contributing four goals in 13 games in the lead up to their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

The Reds signed Mane in a £34m deal from Southampton in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Senegal international has forged a productive partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino since his move to Anfield.

Mane has also won the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his spell at the 18-time English champions.

Liverpool FC will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Sky Sports pundit raves about Christian Pulisic after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Villa
Christian Pulisic
BBC Sport pundit reacts to Christian Pulisic display as Chelsea FC beat Aston Villa 2-1
Bruno Fernandes
Patrice Evra disagrees with Man United boss about Bruno Fernandes comparison
Jurgen Klopp
‘I have nothing to say about that’: Jurgen Klopp responds to Chelsea FC transfer deal
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho names Man United’s main weakness
Tammy Abraham
‘We have demands’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC striker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal signings
Rafael Nadal
US Open to go ahead, but with no qualifiers, mixed doubles or fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face competition from Real Madrid for 29-year-old striker – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network