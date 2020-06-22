Liverpool FC consider offering Sadio Mane in bid to sign 21-year-old – report

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have considered the possibility of offering Sadio Mane to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are worried about Mane’s long-term future given the 28-year-old’s reluctance to sign a new deal.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders offered Mane a new contract at the start of the season but Mane hasn’t put pen to paper on the deal.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is worried that Mane will look to leave the six-time European champions before his current contract expires in 2023.

The Sun reports that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Senegal international following his standout performances for Liverpool FC.

The report reveals that the Reds have considered the prospect of offering Mane to PSG in order to land Mbappe.

But Klopp would prefer Mane to sign a new long-term deal and keep the Senegalese forward at Anfield, according to the media outlet.

Mane had netted 59 times in 118 Premier League games for Liverpool FC ahead Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The African star was part of Liverpool FC’s Champions League-winning side last season, contributing four goals in 13 games in the lead up to their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

The Reds signed Mane in a £34m deal from Southampton in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Senegal international has forged a productive partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino since his move to Anfield.

Mane has also won the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his spell at the 18-time English champions.

Liverpool FC will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

