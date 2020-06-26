Liverpool FC interested in top 29-year-old Spanish midfielder – report

Liverpool FC have registered an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 26 June 2020, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are keeping tabs on Thiago’s situation at the Bundesliga champions ahead of a potential swoop for the Spanish midfielder.

The same article states that Thiago could leave Bayern Munich this summer after the 29-year-old rejected a contract offer from the German side earlier this month.

According to the same story, the former FC Barcelona midfielder has backed out of talks with Bayern Munich to open the door for a potential move this summer before his contract expires in 2021.

The report goes on to claim that Thiago wants to move to another club in the Champions League, with the Premier League or La Liga his preferred destinations.

Sport Bild claim that Bayern Munich have discussed Liverpool FC’s interest in the creative midfielder and are aware that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Thiago.

The story suggests that Liverpool FC could struggle to pull off a swoop for Thiago given Bayern Munich’s inevitable high asking price for the central midfielder.

Alcantara has scored 31 times in 230 games for Bayern Munich over the past seven seasons at the Bundesliga outfit.

The Spanish midfielder has won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and three German Super Cups during his stint at Bayern.

Thiago moved to Bayern Munich from FC Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Spain international won two La Liga titles, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his spell at his boyhood club.

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Fabinho sealed an emphatic win for the Premier League leaders.

The Reds will take on Manchester City at The Etihad next Thursday.

