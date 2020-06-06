Liverpool FC’s decision to end interest in Timo Werner explained – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have ended their interest in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are no longer pursuing Werner’s signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were thought to be big fans of Werner as Jurgen Klopp looked to secure a new forward to provide increased competition for places.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders are concerned about the financial cost of signing Werner this summer given the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus.

The report goes on to add that the Reds attempted to negotiate a lower price as well as better terms with RB Leipzig but the Bundesliga club wouldn’t shift.

Bild go on to add that Chelsea FC have swooped in ahead of Liverpool FC to capitalise on the Merseyside outfit’s hesitancy to edge closer to securing Werner’s transfer to west London.

Werner has scored 25 times in 29 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig challenge for a Champions League qualification spot.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker to ease the pressure on England international Tammy Abraham.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip