‘Not a big fan’: Robbie Fowler sends message to Liverpool FC about Timo Werner

Robbie Fowler in London (Photo: Tag Heuer / Daniel Lewis)

Robbie Fowler has admitted that he has “major doubts” about whether Timo Werner is good enough for Liverpool FC after Chelsea FC reportedly moved into pole position to sign the Germany striker.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the German forward on a regular basis over the past two or three years following his emergence at RB Leipzig.

The Reds were thought to be on the cusp of securing a deal to sign the 24-year-old at the start of the coronavirus outbreak but Liverpool FC didn’t confirm the transfer in spite of the speculation.

There was a fresh twist in the Werner transfer saga last week after Chelsea FC were reported to have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig to sign the former Stuttgart forward.

A BBC Sport report last week suggested that Chelsea FC had secured an agreement in principle after Liverpool FC ended their interest in Werner ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC striker Fowler believes Werner isn’t good enough for Jurgen Klopp’s team given the current attacking options at the Liverpool FC manager’s disposal.

“I’ve heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I’m not a big fan,” Fowler told the Mirror.

“I realise he’s a talented player, he has moments of real brilliance in matches that underline his quality.

“But I stand by this: is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool’s current front three? Not for me.

“And, obviously, my opinion will be put to the test next season if he does complete a move to Chelsea.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of the return of the English top flight next week.

The Reds will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday 21 June.

