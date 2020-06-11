Liverpool FC told Timo Werner would have ‘flopped’ at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner would have flopped at Liverpool FC if the German striker had moved to Anfield, according to former Reds striker Stan Collymore.

The Germany international was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League leaders over the past year or so following his prolific performances in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool FC were thought to be leading the race to sign the 24-year-old striker given the Merseyside outfit’s established relationship with Werner’s club RB Leipzig.

However, Chelsea FC have reportedly stolen a march on Liverpool FC after agreeing a deal to sign the former Stuttgart striker.

Former Reds striker Collymore reckons that Werner may have struggled at Liverpool FC if the RB Leipzig forward had moved to the six-time European champions.

“Liverpool are the European champions, world champions and soon-to-be Premier League champions, and there would be massive pressure on him as the summer’s marquee signing at Anfield on the back of all that,” Collymore told Mirror Sport.

“Add in the fact that Liverpool already have arguably the best-balanced front three in the world and I’m struggling to see where Werner would have fitted in.

“I wouldn’t have seen him displacing any of them and, given everything that team has done together, I could even have seen him flopping.

“Why? Because walking into that dressing room would have been massively intimidating for a 24-year-old.

“At Chelsea, though, he will look around and see Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, and think, ‘Yes, good players, but I’ll have that challenge’.

“And alongside Abraham and the club’s other youngsters you can see him taking the next steps in his development.

“So much so that I’ll back him to score 20, 25 goals next season.”

Werner has scored 25 goals and has made eight assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga this season to sit in second place in the German goal-scoring charts.

The German centre-forward has netted 92 goals in 155 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Werner moved to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in a €10m deal in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Chelsea FC target has established himself as a regular in the Germany national team.

The Blues agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax earlier this year.

