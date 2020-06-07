Steve Nicol slams Liverpool FC’s failure to sign 24-year-old striker

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have made a mistake by reportedly pulling out of the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Steve Nicol has claimed.

The Reds have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign Werner over the past year or so but a deal for the Germany international failed to materialise.

Speculation linking Werner with Liverpool FC has only intensified since the start of the coronavirus crisis as the Premier League leaders look to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp was even reported to have held a virtual meeting with Werner about completing a move to the six-time European champions.

However, reports in the English media this week suggest that Chelsea FC are now in pole position to sign Werner after the Reds pulled out of the race for the 24-year-old.

Former Liverpool FC defender Nicol believes that the Reds are making a mistake by giving up the chance to sign Werner to offer support to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

“I think it is [a mistake], yes. Regardless of how good you are, you have to make sure you stay where you are at the very least,” Nicol told ESPN, as quoted by Metro.

“That means you need competition for places.

“No question, Werner would have given the front three – as great as they are and have been – it would have kept them on their toes.

“The front three of Liverpool can now breathe a little easier.”

Werner has scored 25 times in 29 games in the Bundesliga in the current campaign to continue to produce prolific form.

The RB Leipzig forward has established himself as a key player for RB Leipzig since his move from Stuttgart in 2016.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday 21 June.

