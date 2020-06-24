Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to test the Eveton defence in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool FC are 20 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race after the Citizens were resounding 5-0 victory over Burnley on Monday night.

The Merseyside outfit can restore their lead to 23 points on Wednesday to put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Chelsea FC 24 hours later.

If Liverpool FC do beat Palace, Manchester City will need to beat Chelsea FC to force the Reds to wait another week for their clash against the title holders at The Etihad next Thursday.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to leave Klopp’s men on the cusp of securing their first Premier League title.

“I felt that Robertson just missed out [against Everton], so he will be fit for this one which will be a result, considering James Milner’s injury concern,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Crystal Palace do really well in differing games and can be awkward. It was a fine result for them against Bournemouth. Wilfried Zaha’s tricks and skill can agitate teams and he will be a handful, but after Manchester City’s return, Liverpool will be keen to get going again.

“They know they will win the Premier League, but they will want to put it to bed for the fans and get over the line.

“It does not matter where they win it, City still have to go to Chelsea, but they will win it to make sure the most of the strain is off.

“It will be a comfortable night, but because there are no fans urging them on for more, they will get their fitness up, get themselves in front and then shut up shop to get the job done.”

Liverpool FC have won their last five Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, netting 11 times during that five-game winning run.

Remarkably, the Eagles have relied on trips to Anfield to beat the Reds, securing victories on Merseyside in the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Klopp’s side are unbeaten in 55 games at Anfield but Palace were the last team to win on the red half of Merseyside when Christian Benteke scored twice against his former club in April 2017.

Although Liverpool FC are 20 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds have dropped five points in their last three top-flight outings.

The Merseyside outfit lost 3-0 to Watford before a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in their final league game before the Premier League was suspended.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester City next Thursday.

