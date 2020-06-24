Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a resounding win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds will look to record their first Premier League win since before the coronavirus pandemic when Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth at Anfield back on 7 March.

Liverpool FC were held to a goalless draw with Everton in their first Premier League game in three months as the Reds struggled creatively in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp opted to leave prolific Egypt international Mo Salah on the bench for the trip across Stanley Park and the Reds missed the former Chelsea FC man’s spark in their attack.

Crystal Palace were 2-0 winners against Bournemouth in an impressive performance from the Eagles to hoist themselves into the top half of the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is confident that the Reds will find their groove against Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool picked up another point against Everton which was their first goalless draw in 39 games in the Premier League and in fact, since their last visit to Goodison Park back in March 2019,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That point means, at the time of writing, they now only need five more to guarantee their first Premier League title.

“There’s no doubt that they’re not playing at their fluent best and that was also the case, prior to lock-down. However, they have built such an unassailable lead that winning the title can surely only be a matter of time.

“Crystal Palace certainly won’t be gifting anything to Liverpool as they are on a great run themselves and will be looking to finish as high in the table as possible.

“They easily dispatched Bournemouth in their first game back after the break and have now won four Premier League games on the spin. One more would equal the club’s best ever in the competition and would match the exploits of 1992 and 2014.

“However, I think that Liverpool will have now shaken off any rustiness and even without a roaring crowd behind them at Anfield I fancy an entertaining game with Jurgen Klopp’s men taking all three points.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park back in November thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the English capital.

Crystal Palace have proven a bogey team for Liverpool FC in the Premier League era.

The Eagles are the last team to beat Liverpool FC at Anfield in the Premier League after Christian Benteke scored twice against his former club in a 2-1 victory back in April 2017.

Crystal Palace memorably came from 3-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw with Liverpool FC in May 2014 to effectively end the Merseyside outfit’s hopes of winning the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool FC could seal the Premier League title by beating the defending champions at The Etihad on Thursday 4 July if the Reds beat Crystal Palace and Manchester City secure a victory at Chelsea FC on Thursday night.

