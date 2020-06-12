Liverpool FC star to sign new contract worth £220,000 per week – report

Virgil van Dijk is close to signing a new five-year contract with Liverpool FC, according to reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 13 June 2020, 00:15 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk is on the brink of signing a new contract at Liverpool FC worth £220,000 per week, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds defender is set to put pen to paper on a new deal that will make him the best-paid player in the club’s history.

Van Dijk has been a key part of the Liverpool FC squad over the last few years, and he is set to put pen to paper on a new contract as soon as the Premier League title is wrapped up this season.

According to the same story, Van Dijk’s new deal will be worth £220,000 a week, and it will make him the club’s highest-paid player.

It is claimed in the report that Van Dijk’s new five-year deal will take him past his 32nd birthday at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are currently in top spot in the Premier League table, having won all but two of their games in the top flight, and they require just two more wins to clinch the title.

The 28-year-old Van Dijk has scored four goals and made one assist in 29 Premier League games for Liverpool FC this season.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action when they take on Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday 21 June.

