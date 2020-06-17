Ian Wright sends message to David Luiz after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright took to social media to blast David Luiz after the Arsenal defender conceded a penalty and was sent off during the Gunners’ 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

David Luiz did not start Arsenal’s first game since the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic – but he was called into action in the 24th minute when he was brought on to replace the injured Pablo Mari.

The Brazilian centre-half was at fault in the lead-up to Raheem Sterling’s opener in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

And David Luiz was caught out once again early in the second half when he found himself the wrong side of Riyad Mahrez and fouled him in the box.

The Arsenal defender was sent off and Kevin De Bruyne converted the resulting penalty to put Manchester City 2-0 up in the 51st minute.

Arsenal legend Wright was clearly not impressed by what he saw from David Luiz, and he took to Twitter to voices his discontent.

Wright wrote on Twitter after Manchester City’s second goal: “I’d be fuming in that dressing room after conceding that!!!”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was clearly not enjoying the game, with the former Daily Mirror editor posting an update during the second half on his own Twitter account.

Morgan wrote: “This is precisely why I wanted the season voided.”

Phil Foden made it 3-0 to the home side with a close-range finish in the 91st minute to wrap up a comprehensive win for Manchester City.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

