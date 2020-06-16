Ian Wright previews Man City v Arsenal

Ian Wright looks ahead to Arsenal's Premier League showdown with Manchester City on Wednesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 16 June 2020, 04:15 UK
Ian Wright
Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright is not convinced that Arsenal will benefit from Wednesday’s clash against Manchester City being played behind closed doors.

The north London side are preparing for their first Premier League game since March after the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Arsenal will now head up north to The Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s men in a behind-closed-doors game as they bid to challenge for a top-four finish before the season is out.

It has been suggested that playing in an empty stadium may end up benefitting the away teams in the coming weeks as the season is completed without any fans being in attendance.

However, Arsenal legend Wright is not convinced that it will help the Gunners when they take on the defending champions this week.

Asked whether Arsenal could benefit from the fact the game will be played behind-closed-doors, Gunners legend Wright said in an interview quoted by Metro: “Maybe, but at the same time we’re talking about a Manchester City team that have top players in all positions.

“When players are playing in an atmosphere where you don’t feel the intense pressure of having to appease the fans, they relax even more.

“Arsenal have to go there and really put them under pressure. They have to let Man City know that even though there’s no fans they are really going to make this difficult for them.

“If you sit off teams and switch off against players like De Bruyne and Aguero, you’re going to get punished.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

The north London side brought in Mikel Arteta as their new manager back in December after the sacking of Unai Emery.

